>DLSW vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Hong Kong T20 Premier League 2021 between Diasqua Little Sai Wan and Kowloon Cricket Club: In the fourth match of the Hong Kong T20 Premier League 2021, we have Diasqua Little Sai Wan facing Kowloon Cricket Club. The much-fancied game will be hosted at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap on October 14, Thursday. Both the teams will be playing against each other for the first time in the 50-over tournament.

Diasqua Little Sai Wan didn’t enjoy an ideal run in the just-concluded domestic T20 competition. The team finished third with two victories and as many losses to their credit. After a poor performance in the shortest format, Diasqua Little Sai Wan will be hoping to redeem themselves.

Kowloon Cricket Club, on the other hand, were brilliant during the league stage of the T20 competition. The team failed to lift the trophy as they ended up on the losing side in the final against Hong Kong Cricket Club by six wickets. Kowloon will have the momentum on their side and they will be aiming to win the tournament this time around.

>Ahead of the match between Diasqua Little Sai Wan and Kowloon Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

>DLSW vs KCC Telecast

Diasqua Little Sai Wan vs Kowloon Cricket Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

>DLSW vs KCC Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>DLSW vs KCC Match Details

Diasqua Little Sai Wan vs Kowloon Cricket Club match will be played at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap on October 14, Thursday at 07:30 AM IST.

>DLSW vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Aizaz Khan

>Vice-Captain: Christopher Carter

>Suggested Playing XI for DLSW vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Upul Rupasinghe, Christopher Carter

>Batters: Ehsan Ayaz, Babar Hayat, Jamie Atkinson

>All-rounders: Ehsan Khan, Mehran Zeb, Aizaz Khan

>Bowlers: Bilal Akhtar, Tanveer Ahmed, Daniel Pascoe

>DLSW vs KCC Probable XIs:

>Diasqua Little Sai Wan: Ehsan Ayaz, Ehsan Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Munir Dar, Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Ibraheem, Bilal Akhtar, Daksh Magukiya, Ansh Doshi, Mehran Zeb, Upul Rupasinghe

>Kowloon Cricket Club: Aizaz Khan, Jason Davidson, Christopher Carter, Babar Hayat, Jamie Atkinson, Simandeep Singh, Parth Bhagwat, Waqas Barkat, Ateeq Iqbal, Daniel Pascoe, Ahan Trivedi

