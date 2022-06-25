DNA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Austria 2022 match between Donaustadt and Pakistan CC: The top two of the ECS Austria 2022 points table, Donaustadt and Pakistan CC, will have a face-off in the first qualifier match. Seebarn Cricket Ground will play host to the high-profile game on Saturday, June 25.

This will be the third time that the two teams will go up against each other. In their first game, Pakistan CC emerged as the winners by six wickets. Amar Naeem was the wrecker-in-chief with a sublime knock of 86 runs off just 34 runs.

In the second game, Donaustadt leveled the scores as they defeated Pakistan CC by five runs. The team posted a massive score of 148 runs in ten overs as Mohammad Safi played a quickfire knock of 15-ball 41. In the second innings, Itibarshah Deedar took two wickets to defend the total.

Speaking about their overall performance, Pakistan CC finished in second place with five wins and three losses. Donaustadt ended up at the top during the league stage as they lost just two out of their eight group games.

Ahead of the match between the Donaustadt and Pakistan CC, here is everything you need to know:

DNA vs PKC Telecast

Donaustadt vs Pakistan CC game will not be telecast in India

DNA vs PKC Live Streaming

The DNA vs PKC fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DNA vs PKC Match Details

Donaustadt and Pakistan CC will play against each other at the Seebarn Cricket Ground at 02:00 PM IST on June 25, Saturday.

DNA vs PKC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Amar Naeem

Vice-Captain - Sikandar Hayat

Suggested Playing XI for DNA vs PKC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Qadargul Utmanzai, Amar Naeem

Batters: Muhammed Qasim, Sikandar Hayat, Obaidullah Omari

All-rounders: Shadnan Khan, Naveed Hassan, Razmal Shigiwal

Bowlers: Baseer Khan, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Muhammad Ajmal

DNA vs PKC2 Probable XIs:

Donaustadt: Itibarshah Deedar, Qadargul Utmanzai, Ahmad Naveed(wk), Razmal Shigiwal, Baseer Khan, Sarfaraz Zadran, Obaidullah Omari, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Sahel Zadran, Buset Omari, Mohammad Safi

Pakistan CC: Kamran Naeem, Imran Goraya, Naveed Hassan, Muhammad Qasim, Shadnan Khan, Amar Naeem(wk), Muhammad Ajmal, Adnannaser Naseri, Ziaurahman Shinwari, Sikandar Hayat, Khurram Shahzad

