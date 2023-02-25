Do Something Boss, Else You Guys Will be a 'Potlam': Kris Srikkanth Fires Warning to Australia Team

Veteran India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth send an alarming warning to the Australian team and its manager after their below-par performances in the first two Test matches of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors have struggled miserably against spinners in Nagpur and Delhi. They have not put up a solid challenge with the bat against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin who have spun their web around them in first two matches.

India registered a dominant victory in Nagpur - an innings and 132 runs, while Australia displayed some fightback in second Test but Rohit Sharma won it by 6 wickets inside three days to stamp their authority. Back-to-back defeats have put Australia under pressure now as the ongoing series is crucial for both sides to set up World Test Championship final.

While Srikkanth isn’t very impressed with Australia and said that they have been packeted so far and the Aussie manager has to do something to get them out of the trouble.

“This is to the Australia manager, ‘Do something boss!’. There is a big hype created around the series. I am talking in English for your safety. Do something guys or else you guys will be a ‘Potlam’, which means ‘Packet’. You have already been packeted," said Srikkanth in a video on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Australia suffered a massive blow on Friday as their captain Pat Cummins will miss the third Test against India in Indore. Cummins, who travelled to Australia after the second Test, will stay at home as his mother is ill and in palliative care.

“I have decided against returning to India at this time," said Cummins. “I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."

Premier batter Steve Smith will lead the Australian team in Cummins’ absence for the third Test match in Indore. Smith has led the Australian team in the past but he lost his captaincy after the infamous ball-tampering row in 2018.

