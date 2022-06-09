'Do you Ask a Male Cricketer...": When Mithali Raj's Savage Response Stumped a Reporter During a Presser

Mithali Raj’ glorious cricket career came to an end on Wednesday as she announced her retirement from international cricket. Mitahli ended her 26-year-long career with 10,868 runs in international cricket after playing 12 Test matches, 232 ODIs, and 89 T20Is. The former skipper showcased a tremendous fighting spirit on the field but her strong character off the field also got unfolded during a press conference back in 2017.

A reporter had asked Mithali about her favourite male cricketer’s name and the former Indian skipper quickly responded, “Do you ask a male cricketer who their favourite female cricketer is?"

The response went viral on social media as it was appreciated by many.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Mithali posted a statement on social media conveying the news of her retirement. “Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support," Mithali had written in the caption.

The Rajasthan-born cricketer made her international debut back in 1999 at the age of 16. Her first international match was against Ireland in ODI cricket. And Mithali smashed a stunning century in her debut match to announce her arrival. In that match, she had scored 114 (not out) as team India claimed a 161-run victory against Ireland.

In her last ODI match, Mithali smashed a fifty against South Africa in the Women’s World Cup. Moreover, she led the Indian team to reach two World Cup finals.

Overall, she has played 232 matches for the Indian team in ODIs and amassed 7805 runs at an average of 50.68. In ODIs, she has seven centuries and 64 half-centuries in her kitty.

In the longest format of the game, Mithali donned the Indian team’s jersey 12 times and scored 699 runs. Mithali claimed one century and four half-centuries in Test cricket.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, she became the first woman, and only the third cricketer ever, to appear at six ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups. Her record entered a new decade — former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad appeared in the first six Men’s Cricket World Cups between 1975 and 1996 with Sachin Tendulkar beginning his World Cup career in 1992.

She is the first Indian woman with two T20 centuries. She left the stage as the seventh highest scorer ever in T20Is across teams.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here