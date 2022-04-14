'Doesn’t Deserve to be in Extra Also': Netizens Roast Vijay Shankar for Another Batting Failure in IPL 2022

All-rounder Vijay Shankar is finding it hard to remain among runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He bagged a spot in the Gujarat Titans playing XI for Thursday’s clash against Rajasthan Royals but yet another flop show with the bat made him face the wrath of angry cricket fans.

Shankar walked out to bat at no. 3 after the early dismissal of Mathew Wade and was expected to provide stability to the GT innings. However, he ended up playing a half-hearted shot and got caught behind the wickets by RR skipper Sanju Samson. (RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match No. 24 Live Cricket Score)

Kuldeep Sen was the bowler who got the better of Shankar in the third over of the GT innings. The all-rounder seemed uncomfortable while facing the right-arm quick. As the youngster bowled a shorter delivery wide outside off, Shakar decided to throw his bat at it and bottom-edged straight to the wicketkeeper. The batter had no feet movement and just reached out to the ball, falling perfectly into the Kuldeep’s trap.

Shakar was out for 2 off 7 and as soon as he started walking back to the dugout, the social media was flooded with reactions from the agitated GT fans. Here are some of them.

Earlier, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Hardik Pandya & Co. They have made one change to the combination; James Neesham has come in place of Trent Boult.

“We’d like to bowl first here. We did a very good job to win the game with dew condition and losing the toss but I’d like to use the conditions. Yesterday, Trent Boult had a small niggle and isn’t available for today’s game. Jimmy Neesham is replacing him," said Sanju Samson after winning the toss.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes to their side.

“We would have liked to bowl first as well but I wouldn’t mind batting first as well. It’s always good to get responsibility, I have always been a player who has enjoyed taking responsibilities, taking things on my shoulder. It helps me to get better as a cricketer and as a person as well. The boys are pretty chilled out, the supporting staff is nice," Hardik said at the toss.

