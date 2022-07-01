'Doesn’t Get Out, Takes The Shine Off And Makes it Easier For Others': Harbhajan Singh Praises 'Phenomenal' India Batter

Ahead of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Birmingham, the legendary Harbhajan Singh has thrown his weight behind star batter Cheteshwar Pujara who will be making his international comeback. Following a series of low scores in South Africa, Pujara was dropped from the India Test squad for the Sri Lanka series at home.

Pujara then joined English county club Sussex and scored truckload of runs for them, signaling a return to form. It earned him a recall and Harbhajan has praised him for taking the decision to work on his game.

“He has been playing continuously in English conditions," Harbhajan told Sportskeeda. “Though you might say that in County cricket, the quality of bowlers is not like in international cricket (but) yes in county cricket you also encounter one or two bowlers, who (have) played international cricket."

He continued, It’s good to see Pujara picked this option to go and play County. He was in good form there. His contribution has always been there. When we went to Australia, he had a big contribution though people talk less about him."

Harbhajan said Pujara not only provides a solidity to the batting line-up but also makes the job easier for others around him and despite that, he’s always in the firing line.

“In England also whenever there is need to take the shine off the ball, to score runs and to hold one end, nobody has done the job better than Pujara. Sword is always hanging on his head. It’s like ‘Drop him, others are playing alright’ which I thought was wrong," Harbhajan said.

“Pujara has been phenomenal for Team India when it comes to touring abroad because he doesn’t get out, he makes it easier for others, he takes the shine off the ball. That’s the reason India have won so many games abroad," he added.

