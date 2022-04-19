'Doing Too Many Shoots': When Ashwin Bowled For Three Hours in The Nets to Get His Length Right

Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin might be a vastly experienced bowler but that doesn’t stop him from honing his craft continuously. In fact, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has revealed that Ashwin once bowled for nearly three hours to correct his length so as to compensate on the time he had to spend while shooting during his time with Delhi Capitals.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“Ashwin was with me at Delhi Capitals before moving to Rajasthan Royals," Kaif told Sportskeeda. “I remember the previous IPL’s first half being hosted in the country. The first game was at the Wankhede and he leaked many runs. It was an optional practice the next day. Players who had played the previous game had an option to rest. But Ashwin was with me on the bus. I asked him, ‘What happened? Today is just an optional session’. But he said, ‘I want to get my length right’."

“He also spoke about doing too many shoots. You have many commitments in the IPL due to sponsors, and Ashwin maybe wasn’t ready for the first game. He felt he was too busy in shoots and didn’t spare time for his bowling. He was on the bus… and Ashwin bowled for almost three hours in the nets. He kept bowling and made the corrections. Right in the next game, he performed to his very best," he added.

Advertisement

Kaif also revealed that Ashwin is the first one to admit his mistakes and is always looking to add new skillset to his repertoire

“After a poor show in the first game, Ashwin admitted that he wasn’t in his routine, and said he gave too much time to the team shoots. Ashwin always thinks about his bowling and the correction he needs to do. He always looks to work on new things and keeps adding variations in the net sessions. He was also trying to bowl a delivery that didn’t bounce much due to its low trajectory. He keeps adding new things, that’s why he is such a big name. He is a genuine wicket-taker," Kaif said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here