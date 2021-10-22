DOL vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Final between Dolphins vs Knights, October 22, 04:30 pm IST

DOL vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 between Dolphins and Knights:

After an exciting run of league and knockout rounds, it’s finally time for the summit clash of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021, which will see the Dolphins (DOL) take on the Knights (KTS). The match will be hosted at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley at 04:30 PM IST and promises to be a cracker of a contest.

The Marques Ackerman-led Dolphins have been sensational in the competition so far and are yet to lose a game. After topping Group C standings, they defeated the Warriors by six wickets in the quarter-final and followed it up with a four wicket win over the Titans to enter the final.

On the other hand, the Knights finished the group stages at the top of the table in Group B and qualified for the knockout stages. They defeated Western Province by four runs in a close-fought contest and faced North West in the second semi-final. Rain played spoilsport and the match was abandoned, however, the Knights qualified for the finals due to their superior position at the end of the league stages.

The Dolphins have been on a roll and would want to lift the silverware for a superb finish. While the Knights escaped a big scare against North West in their semi-final match, will also fight it out coming into the summit clash.

Ahead of today’s CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Dolphins and Knights; here is everything you need to know:

>DOL vs KTS Telecast

The Dolphins vs Knights match will not be broadcasted in India.

>DOL vs KTS Live Streaming

The Dolphins vs Knights match will be live-streamed on Cricket South Africa’s Youtube channel.

>DOL vs KTS Match Details

The CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 match between Dolphins and Knights will be played at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley, on Friday, October 22, at 04:30 pm IST.

>DOL vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Migael Pretorius

>Vice-Captain: Sarel Erwee

>Suggested Playing XI for DOL vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeeper: Keegan Petersen

>Batters: Farhaan Behardien, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman

>All-rounders: Bryce Parsons, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Migael Pretorius

>Bowlers: Daryn Dupavillon, Gerald Coetzee, Ottniel Baartman

>DOL vs KTS Probable XIs:

>Dolphins: Keegan Petersen (WK), Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman (C), Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Odirile Modimokoane, Ottniel Baartman

>Knights: Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Kruger, Rilee Roussouw, Pite van Biljon (C), Farhaan Behardien, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Alfred Mothoa, Nealan van Heerden

