>DOL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22 match between Dolphins and Lions: The final round of matches in the CSA 4-day Franchise Series 2021-22, resumes after being postponed in light of rising Covid-19 cases in South Africa last month. The Dolphins take on the Lions in the first of the 2022 games on Thursday, January 13 from 12:30 PM IST onwards. Lions have been terrific in the competition thus far, as they made a strong statement by winning all four matches comprehensively and sit at the top of Division one standings with 92 points under their belt. Dolphins, on the other hand, will be eying their first win of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021-22 on Thursday. The team drew all four games in the competition so far and currently sit fifth in the standings with 55 points to their name.

Ahead of the match between Dolphins and Lions; here is everything you need to know:

>DOL vs LIO Telecast

There will no telecast of Dolphins vs Lions match on television.

>DOL vs LIO Live Streaming

The match between Dolphins and Lions will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>DOL vs LIO Match Details

The upcoming match will be played at Kingsmead in Durban at 12:30 PM IST on Thursday, January 13.

>DOL vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Joshua Richards

>Vice-Captain: Prenelan Subrayen

>Suggested Playing XI for DOL vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

>Batters: Joshua Richards, Mitchell van Buuren, Ruan de Swardt

>Allrounders: Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Wiann Mulder

>Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin, Duanne Olivier, Daryn Dupavillon

>DOL vs LIO Probable XIs

>Dolphins: Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, Bryce Parsons, Odirile Modimokoane, Thando Ntini, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Daryn Dupavillon, Marques Ackerman, Prenelan Subrayen, Grant Roelofsen

>Lions: Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulana, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammad Mayet, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek, Wiann Mulder, Malusi Siboto, Duanne Olivier, Bjorn Fortuin, Tshepo Ntuli

