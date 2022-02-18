>DOL vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA T20 Challenge 2022 match between Dolphins and North West Dragons: Dolphins will have a go at North West Dragons in the 20th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The much-fancied game will be conducted at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 06:00 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

Dolphins and North West Dragons have had similar journeys in the league. The two teams need to play a good brand of cricket in their upcoming games to confirm their qualification for the second round. Dolphins and North West have played four matches each and have won two games while losing as many.

Dolphins need to perform consistently. They have so far won every alternative match. The team needs to break this trend and secured some back-to-back victories to climb up the points table from fourth place.

As far as North West Dragons are concerned, they are fourth with eight points. The team made a solid statement in the beginning by winning the first two games by a decent margin. However, North West got off-tarck in the last two games as they lost to Rocks and Western Province.

Ahead of the match between Dolphins and North West Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

>DOL vs NWD Telecast

DOL vs NWD match will not be telecasted in India.

>DOL vs NWD Live Streaming

The Dolphins vs North West Dragons game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>DOL vs NWD Match Details

The Dolphins vs North West Dragons contest will be played at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth at 06:00 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

>DOL vs NWD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Grant Roelofsen

Vice-Captain- Dwaine Pretorius

>Suggested Playing XI for DOL vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: David Miller, Jason Smith, Wesley Marshall

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Ruan De Swardt

Bowlers: Johannes Diseko, Thando Ntini, Caleb Seleka

>DOL vs NWD Probable XIs:

>Dolphins: Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (wk), David Miller, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan De Swardt

>North West Dragons: Wesley Marshall, Senuran Muthusamy, Nicky van der Bergh (c & wk), Delano Potgieter, Lesego Senokwane, Nono Pongolo, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko, Tahir Isaacs, Dwaine Pretorius

