DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One today’s match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and probable playing XIs for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Dolphins and Titans March 13, 01:00 PM IST

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One match between Dolphins and Titans:
In the sixth match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, the Dolphins will face the Titans. The much-fancied game will be hosted at The Kingsmead in Durban at 01:00 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.
Dolphins will be playing their first match of the tournament on Sunday. The team last played in the 4-Day franchise series 2021-22. The tournament saw the team failing to produce a good performance. They finished at the fourth place in the Division 1 points table with just one win from seven league matches.
On the other hand, Titans locked horns with Rocks in their opening game of the T20 Championship. The game saw Titans hammering the opposition by a massive 177 runs. Batting first in the game, Titans scored 348 runs in their 50 overs. Theunis de Bruyn was the top-scorer with 134 runs. Chasing the total, Rocks were restricted at 171 as Lungi Ngidi picked up a five-wicket haul.
Ahead of the match between Dolphins and Titans; here is everything you need to know:
DOL vs TIT Telecast
Dolphins vs Titans game will not telecast in India
DOL vs TIT Live Streaming
The CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
DOL vs TIT Match Details
The match will be hosted at the Kingsmead in Durban at 01:00 PM IST on March 13, Sunday.
DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Prenelan Subrayen
Vice-Captain - Andile Phehlukwayo
Suggested Playing XI for DOL vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen
Batters: Keegan Petersen, David Miller, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya
All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Dayyaan Galiem
Bowlers: Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams
DOL vs TIT Probable XIs:
Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, Keegan Petersen, David Miller, Jason Smith, Thamsanqa Khumalo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Ruan de Swardt
Titans: Sibonelo Makhanya, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, Gihahn Cloete, Grant Mokoena, Dewald Brevis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Ayabulela Gqamane, Dayyaan Galiem
