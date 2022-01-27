>DOL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22 match between Dolphins and Warriors: Dolphins will play against Warriors in the upcoming Division one match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2021/22. The match will run from January 27-30 at the Kingsmead, Durban from 12:30 pm IST.

Dolphins were brilliant in their last game as they finally secured a victory by eight wickets against the Lions. MJ Ackerman was the star player for the team as he hammered 139 runs in their second innings. With four tie matches and one victory, the Dolphins are fifth in the Division one standings.

Warriors, on the other hand, have performed much better in the tournament. They have won four out of their five games to sit at second place in the points table. The team is on a three-match winning streak with their most recent victory coming against Rocks by 168 runs.

Ahead of the match between Dolphins and Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

>DOL vs WAR Telecast

Dolphins vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India.

>DOL vs WAR Live Streaming

The DOL vs WAR encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>DOL vs WAR Match Details

The DOL vs WAR match will be hosted at the Kingsmead, Durban at 12:30 pm IST on January 27, Thursday.

>DOL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Khaya Zondo

>Vice-captain: Jason Smith

>Suggested Playing XI for DOL vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Grant Roelofsen

>Batters: Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke

>Allrounders: Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Marco Jansen, JJ Smuts

>Bowlers: Daryn Dupavillon, Dane Paterson, Ottneil Baartman

>DOL vs WAR Probable XIs

>Dolphins: Marques Ackerman (c), Thamsanga Kumalo, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Ottniel Baartman, Ruan de Swardt, Grant Roelofsen, Odirile Modimokoane

>Warriors: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Kyle Jacobs, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen, Diego Rosier (c)

