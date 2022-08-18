'Don't Believe in Any Sort of Rumours': Yuzvendra Chahal Issues Statement on His Relationship With Wife Dhanashree Verma

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has issued a statement on his Instagram regarding the rumours which stated that everything is not well between him and his wife Dhanashree Verma. Chahal recently posted a cryptic photo on his Instagram story which left his fans in conjecture. The picture had a quote that read, “New Life Loading".

However, Chahal on Thursday once again posted a story on Instagram where he wrote, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and Light to Everyone.

Dhanashree dropped her surname ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram handle which sparked the rumours even more. The sheer timing of Chahal’s “New Life Loading" post coinciding with Dhanashree’s decision to change her name has left the fans perplexed.

Chahal and Dhanashree are one of the internet’s most popular couples, as the two constantly entertain their fans and keep them up to date about their lives on social media.

Meanwhile, Chahal’s latest Instagram story shut down all the rumours regarding their relationship. He is often in the limelight for his antics that are entertaining both on and off the field.

The 32-year-old is part of India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup where India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. The 32-year-old will has come a long way after being omitted from the T20 World Cup squad to transforming himself into an essential cog of the Men in Blue in limited overs format.

He has almost cemented his place in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after an impressive IPL season with Rajasthan Royals followed by impressive performances in Indian colours. He was the Purple Cap winner IPL 2022 after claiming 27 wickets in 17 matches for his new franchise.

While he has claimed 15 scalps this year in T20Is playing for India in 12 matches at an average of 18.13.

