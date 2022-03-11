'Don't Have Private Space': Sakshi Dhoni on Challenges of Being Married To A Famous Cricketer

We have often heard cricketers talking about how their fame, success, and downfalls affect their personal lives. Being married to one of the most popular cricketers in the world is not always glitz and glamour, it brings its own challenges.

One such example is former India captain MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni. They are amongst the most sought-after celebrity couples in India and have been now married for over a decade.

Being married to one of the most successful and popular cricketers in the world is not easy at all, says Sakshi.

Chennai Super Kings’ captain’s wife in an interview with the franchise talked about her life as a professional cricketer’s better-half.

According to Sakshi, it requires one to be adaptable as being married to a sportsperson is significantly different from the more general lifestyle that people lead in the other common walks of life. “You just have to adapt and change according to how they expect you to be and not just sort of stress them out," she said.

Sakshi talked about how one’s personal space is infiltrated due to her being married to a famous personality and that she feels being judged by people.

The 33-year-old also commented on the need to face cameras and how the comfort levels in front of it differs from person to person. “You don’t have your private space and you cannot be like how you are basically in front of cameras right now. Some people are comfortable in front of the camera, some people are not," she added.

In the interview, which was held on the occasion of International Women’s Day, wives of other CSK players were also present. The wives spilled the beans on some unknown facts and secrets of their better halves.

