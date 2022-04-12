'Don’t Know if Those Guys Are Going to be Selected Again': Dean Elgar Warns Kagiso Rabada And Co For Choosing IPL Over South Africa

In a not-so-subtle shot at his South Africa teammates who chose to skip the home series against Bangladesh to play in the ongoing IPL 2022, Test captain Dean Elgar has said their selection for the national team is out of his hands. In the absence of their premier Test stars including Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen, South Africa completed a dominating 2-0 series sweep of Bangladesh.

During a post-match press conference after South Africa wrapped up the 2nd Test on Monday morning, Elgar said, “I don’t know if those guys are going to be selected again; that’s out of my hands."

His words were echoed by South Africa head coach Mark Bouncer who said, “They did go to the IPL and vacate their spots."

Elgar had urged the stars prior to the series to prioritise playing for South Africa ahead of IPL.

Meanwhile, the clean sweep over Bangladesh capped off an impressive home season for South Africa having earlier defeated India in a three-match Test series earlier this year in January.

Elgar said he’s happy with the way things have been progressing for him as a captain. “If you’re playing good cricket and the results are going your way, it’s always going to ease the burden of captaincy. The last year has been extremely testing off the field, but I have an amazing core of players around me who understand me as a character and respect me as a player and a person. They understand the kind of cricket I want to play. Most of the senior guys have bought into it. We’re in a very special place, which makes me feel a lot happier about what I’m doing," Elgar said.

South Africa will tour England for a Test series in August this year.

“Hopefully I’ve nailed down a style of play that we can all follow going forward. I like challenges, which is why I’m still playing Test cricket at nearly 35. I feel I’ve got a lot of good years left, maybe even my best years. I’m really enjoying it. I think if I was younger I may not have enjoyed it as much," Elgar said.

