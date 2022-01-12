'Don't Know What to Feel': India Head Coach Rahul Dravid on Turning 49

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday turned 49, the same day India took to the field in the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Wishes poured in for the legendary cricketer from family, friends, fans and the cricketing fraternity on social media.

Dravid jokingly said that he is not getting any younger when asked about the birthday wishes and messages he ‘s received. Ahead of the much-anticipated Test series finale, Dravid spoke to the broadcasters after overseeing the final preparations of his wards.

Responding to a question by former Zimbabwe fast bowler Pommie Mbangwa, about his feeling on his special day, Dravid said, “As you get older you don’t know what to feel when it’s your birthday. You are a year older."

“’It is not understood how one should feel on one’s birthday as one gets older. But it feels good. Greetings from family members, friends, fans. I am grateful to everyone," he added.

Further in the chat when he was asked about his role in the dressing room, the former India captain said, he doesn’t need to motivate the Indian team. He also indicated that the mood of the team was upbeat despite the defeat in the second Test at Johannesburg.

“At this level, you don’t motivate people to play the game. If I am having to do that before a big Test with the opportunity to create history, then we have got the wrong people," he said.

“But the team’s good, the guys have been looking forward to the series and playing some good cricket. Whichever way it goes, it’s a great game to be part of," he concluded.

The third and final Test between India and South Africa got underway on Tuesday in Cape Town. The three-match Test series is currently locked at 1-1. The visitors have a chance to create history as they never won a Test series in the rainbow nation thus far.

