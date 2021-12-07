Don't Know What Will Happen to Hanuma Vihari: Dinesh Karthik

Veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik feels Hanuma Vihari’s place in India’s Test squad is now quite doubtful after he was dropped from the Test series against New Zealand. Vihari was regular in Team India’s red-ball cricket set-up before the New Zealand Tests. The talented batter last played for India in January on the Australia tour, however, he travelled with the team for the England Test series but failed to get a place into the XI.

After the New Zealand snub, Vihari was added to India A squad for the ongoing South Africa tour.

Karthik feels talked about India’s probable squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa away from home as he feels that it would be difficult for Vihari to get his place back in the squad.

“This whole group of KL Rahul, Rohit and Mayank will be the three openers, followed by Pujara, Rahane and Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill will be the batters. Don’t know what will happen to Hanuma Vihari. Ideally, he should have been part of the squad, but sad that he had to go and play for India A. Are they going to fit him in when he comes back to the squad? Because everyone here has done enough to hold on to their places. Even the ones getting 30s and 40s, which cannot be undervalued, have looked set on tough wickets. Kanpur and Mumbai were not easy wickets. They applied themselves and played good shots. So where does a Vihari fit in that’s an important question. Has Iyer done enough to come and take over Vihari’s place," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

The wicketkeeper batter further said that Ajinkya Rahane is another player whose place will be under scrutiny. However, Karthik believes that head coach Rahul Dravid will go the tried and tested method and will start with senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane.

“Another man there who is hanging on by the skin of the teeth - Rahane. He is the vice-captain and has done phenomenally well as a captain. Where does he does? But knowing Rahul Dravid, he will go with the tried and tested method of going with Pujara and Rahane to start with and then when things unfold he will unravel another and makes changes necessary. All these guys will be on the plane to South Africa and will be in the XI as well. Don’t see too many changes as well, maybe one odd change," he added.

