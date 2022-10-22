'Don't Really Know What's Going to Happen': Rohit Sharma Has His Say on Melbourne's Weather

Team India is gearing up for their Super 12 opener at the T20 World Cup 2022 against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Melbourne. The iconic MCG is going to be a full house as all tickets are sold out. However, it could only be possible if the weather allows it.

As per Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology forecast, there is an 80 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne on Sunday, most likely in the evening when the match will happen. In the context of a rain threat looming, captain Rohit Sharma feels toss does have some importance when the match is rain-hit.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

“In hindsight, if you look at it (the toss), yes, it does become a little important. But again, I’ve been hearing about Melbourne weather for a while now, and it keeps changing. In the morning when I woke up, a lot of the buildings when I opened my hotel curtains were in clouds, and now we certainly see the sunshine," Indian captain Rohit Sharma said at the pre-match presser on Saturday.

“You don’t really know what is going to happen tomorrow. The things that are in our control, we’ll try and control that, which is we’ll have a good training session today, go back, relax and get ready for tomorrow. As simple as that. We need to come here thinking that it’s a 40-over game. We will be ready for that," he added.

Though Sharma expressed that his team would be ready for a full match on Sunday, he remarked that India will be fully prepared for a truncated match scenario.

“If the situation demands that it’s a shorter game, we will be ready for that, as well. A lot of the guys have played such kinds of games before, and they know how to manage themselves in a situation like that where you are getting ready for a 40-over game and then suddenly it’s a 20-over game for both sides, 10 overs each or five overs each.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Ye Kohli Kuch Karega, Ye Humse Nahi Out Hota’: Pakistan Fan in Awe of Virat’s Net Practice at MCG | WATCH

“Luckily, we played one game in India against Australia (at Nagpur in September) which was an eight-over game. I think in terms of where the guys stand, I don’t think it’s going to make much of a difference, but we just certainly need to come here very well prepared and thinking that it’s going to be a 40-over game," Rohit further added.

Advertisement

(With IANS Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here