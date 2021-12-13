'Don't See Point of Shikhar Dhawan's Inclusion For South Africa ODIs': Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels that India should not pick Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. Dhawan has been sidelined from the Indian team since the Sri Lanka tour in June where he led the second-string team. The southpaw missed out on his place in the T20 World Cup despite having a decent show in IPL 2021. The All India Selection Committee has announced the Test squad but is yet to pick the ODI squad.

Karim said that KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are going to open the innings for India and Dhawan’s inclusion will not make much difference.

“Even if Dhawan is there in the squad, will he be part of the playing XI? KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have opened in Tests and T20s, so I think they will open in ODIs as well. So, if you are including Dhawan in the squad and not playing him, should he be in the team?

“I don’t see the point of his inclusion, what is the need? The only thing possible is the left hand-right hand combination of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. It has been a formidable partnership as well," he said on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube.

The southpaw is also going through a rough patch in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy with a string of low scores.

Karim feels that it will be difficult for Dhawan to make a comeback in the side as it all depends on the selectors and team management to give him one more opportunity.

“It would be difficult for Shikhar Dhawan to come back into this side. I still think that he should be given one more opportunity because he is a big player with experience. Have to see what the selectors and the team management think. I don’t think Delhi will qualify for the knockouts, so Dhawan has to prove by scoring runs and he only has one more match to do so," he said.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer are expected to make the cut in the ODI squad against South Africa.

