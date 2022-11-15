Don't Think Indian Cricket Will Gain Anything by Retaining Rohit Sharma as T20I Captain: Former India Cricketer

Former cricketer Atul Wassan suggested that Rohit Sharma’s tenure as India’s T20I captain is over and the BCCI has to make the call looking forward to the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rohit’s captaincy came under the scanner in the recently concluded T20 WC where they suffered a crushing 10-wicket defeat to England in the semifinal to miss out on an ICC trophy once again.

He made some debatable choices during the tournament regarding the team selections and the bowling changes. India preferred Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in the initial matches while the team’s second highest-wicket taker in T20Is – Yuzvendra Chahal didn’t even get a chance to play one match in the tournament.

Wassan was very critical of Rohit’s captaincy and said that India won’t get any return if he continues as the T20I captain and he picked his two choices who can take the charge of the shortest format.

“Yes, I feel so (that Rohit’s time as India’s T20 captain is over). You always plan between two World Cups and I don’t think Indian cricket will gain anything by retaining him as captain. We won’t get any return for such an investment. You have two options in front of you - Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. I am still besides myself, can’t believe what happened. I felt as if India batted in Adelaide and England in Sharjah," Wassan said on ABP News.

Rohit took over the captaincy charge from Virat Kohli last year after India’s debacle in 2021 T20 WC. India started embracing a fearless batting approach under his leadership in bilateral series but it was completely missing in the recently concluded mega ICC event.

He also had an underwhelming tournament with the bat as he scored just 116 runs in 5 matches as the swashbuckling opener failed to give India solid starts except for the Netherlands clash.

Wassan made a bold claim that the team management took all the decisions during the T20 WC as Rohit decided to hide on the field.

“We could see two level of cricketers. At least something should have happened. You can’t even find a fault. I feel that you can’t blame the captaincy. Afterall, it was the team management that was taking all decisions. Rohit Sharma did not take a single call. He only decided where to hide on the field," added Wassan.

