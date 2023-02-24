'Don't think it was..': Harmanpreet Kaur Fires Back at Nasser Hussain's 'School Girl Error' Remark

India came up against their arch-rivals Australia in the semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and despite valiant knocks from Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, it was Meg Lanning’s Australian side who qualified for yet another final.

While India lost the match narrowly, by just five runs, there was a time in the match when it seemed that Harmanpreet had done the job against Australia, only for one incident to turn the match on its head - the Indian skipper run-out.

The replays showed that Kaur was dismissed even as she was just a whisker away from the crease, with her bat getting stuck, Alyssa Healy rattled the stumps.

The dismissal led to a total collapse from the rest of the Indian batters and former England captain Nasser Hussain called it a ‘schoolgirl error’ from the Indian captain.

In her post-match press conference, Harmanpreet was quizzed about the same, and at first, she couldn’t believe it, but later she replied that it was by no means a ‘school girl’ error, it’s just that her bat got stuck.

“He [Nasser] said that? Post-match? Okay. I don’t know, that’s his way of thinking but sometimes it happens. I have seen many times in cricket when batters are taking a single like that and the bat gets stuck there. Obviously, I will take it as, we were unlucky today," replied the 33-year-old.

Kaur continued, “Some things we still have to improve to go to the finals. Definitely, we didn’t field well, we didn’t bowl well in patches and we didn’t bat well. You have to do well in all the departments, then only you have the chance to go to the finals."

The Indian skipper further added, “I think it was unlucky but I don’t think it was a mistake by a school girl. We are mature enough, we are playing international cricket and whatever he said, that’s his way of thinking. I don’t think it was like that."

After the departure of India’s captain, the Women in Blue suffered a total collapse and eventually, they fell short by a five-run margin.

Earlier, Harmanpreet had battled fever a day before the semifinal and still turned up to play in the crunch fixture, scoring 52 runs against the mighty Australia.

