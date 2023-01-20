Former India batter Robin Uthappa believes that the increase in popularity of the shortest format of the game will likely overshadow One-day cricket going forward in the future. The rapid rise in the T20 leagues across the world has not only drawn the attention of world-class players but also served an optimum dosage of entertainment to the fans. The shorter the duration of the game, more is the entertainment. And that’s why several current and format cricketers have started opining that the ODIs will phase out soon.

Uthappa, who is currently playing for the Dubai Capitals at the ILT20, feels that people nowadays don’t have 6-7 hours to invest behind a 50-over game. He added that while T20 leagues are boosting viewership, there would be more T10 leagues that’ll provide platforms to associate nations like China, Germany, etc.

“I think the game is evolving in that direction. But it’s also the viewership that dictates, what’s going to be more popular and what’s going to evolve, and what’s going to devolve. And it’s been a very natural process of evolution in that sense, which is why the T20 Cricket is coming to the fore. I do certainly believe that there will be a few more T10 leagues that will also come through the ranks. And like I said, T10 is a great version of cricket to kind of introduce the associate nations that are just starting, say teams like Germany, or China, and teams such as those to kind of play those so that they get a feel of what the sport generally entails," Uthappa said in a select press briefing.

“And I see the game evolving in that direction and 50 over cricket, I don’t think we live in a world today where people can invest seven hours of their day into coming and watching a 50 or a one-day game at the stadium or investing that much time and watching a one-day game you know or at home, on the telly, today you do get apps as well.

“So, the viewership will drop, and I think the evolution after this FTP cycle should be to kind of slowly wean off one-day cricket and move towards T20 and perhaps T10 Cricket and that’s where it should stop, it shouldn’t get lesser than that," he added.

