'Don’t Underestimate': Former Captain Praises England Bowlers After Edgbaston Comeback

England bowlers did a fabulous job to bundle out India on Day 4 for 245 runs. Rishabh Pant was beginning to look dangerous but spinner Jack Leach removed the wicketkeeper-batter for 57.

After that it proved to be a cakewalk for the hosts as they conceded 47 more runs before getting rid of the Indian tail. England skipper Ben Stokes rose to the occasion and scalped four wickets in the second innings.

While talking about the terrific bowling show in second innings, former skipper Michael Vaughan praised England.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Which One?’ Babar Responds After Been Asked About Breaking Kohli’s Record

Vaughan feels that people generally talk about England batting and tend to overlook their impressive bowling performance. He also pointed out that the Stokes-led side has been bowling out strong opponents in third innings consistently. Apart from Stokes, pacers Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts claimed two wickets each in second innings.

“All the talk about England’s batting is great but don’t underestimate the way they are bowling very strong batting line ups out in the 2nd innings of the Test consistently to give them these chases," Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

While reacting to Vaughan’s tweet, Indian fans did admit that their batting unit failed miserably in second innings. Here are some reactions to Vaughan’s tweet.

Advertisement

One Indian cricket fan confessed that England team are the favourites to win the Test match now. “England are the favorites now.. If our bowlers get some early wickets tomorrow, match will be interesting.. It is sad to see that we dominated for the first three days and now face a “possible" defeat.. We deserve better result in this test match," he wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Another Twitter user felt that big names failed to do anything significant in second innings. “You can talk all you want but, the Indian batting has failed beyond expectations today… especially key players like Virat, Gill, Pant…they will get back for sure…someday..but for sure," the social media user wrote.

Advertisement

Another follower of the game felt that the current England side is not only different but also the best one so far. “It’s a different England team . The best one yet . Might change the way test cricket will be played now . Deserve to win," was written in the caption.

With a target of 378 to chase, England started their batting in second innings on a positive note. Opening batters Zak Crawley (46 off 76 balls) and Alex Lees (56 off 65 balls) notched a partnership of 107 runs to earn a solid start for their side. Later, Joe Root (76 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (72 not out) registered a partnership of 150 runs on Day 4.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here