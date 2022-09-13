'Don't Understand Why He isn't There': 1983 WC Winner Baffled Over Shami's Absence in India's 15-man Squad

The 15-man World Cup squad of India has no Mohammad Shami and that has left several former cricketers dissatisfied. The BCCI on Monday announced the list of players who will board the flight to Australia for the mega ICC event. Shami didn’t find a spot in the final 15 but has been added to the travelling reserves, along with Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer.

Shami hasn’t been in India’s T20I scheme since the team’s unfortunate exit from last year’s World Cup in the UAE. Though he exhibited a brilliant performance in the IPL 2022, picking up 16 wickets in as many games. He was 6th on the list of highest wicket-taker of the tournament but that doesn’t seem to be enough to impress the selectors.

ALSO READ | WATCH: BCCI to Reveal the New Team India Jersey Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Former India speedster and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal suggested that Shami should have been picked in the T20 WC squad as the conditions in Australia are going to help him.

“He (Shami) is your big match bowler. And in Australia, he could be really important. I don’t understand why he is not in the 15-man squad. He is a kind of bowler who, in the first three overs, can get you wickets," Madan Lal told IANS.

“See you need a good bowling unit if you want to win the tournament. No matter if your team scores 180 but you do not have good bowling to defend it. They (India) picked three spinners for Australia. I don’t think spinners can get many benefits out there. On one odd day or wicket, they can be useful but for the entire tournament, you need a solid pace bowling unit there in Australia.

Advertisement

“I am happy that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back in the team. Their fitness will be monitored in the upcoming series as well. Arshdeep Singh is learning well, and Bhuvi is also there but India should have added Shami in the squad. He is your experienced bowler and conditions Down Under can help him," Lal added.

Shami has played just 17 T20Is for India after making his international debut in 2013.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here