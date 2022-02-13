Double Joy For Shivam Dube as he Becomes Father on The Same Day as CSK Buy Him For Rs 4 Crore

India allrounder Shivam Dube had two major reasons to celebrate on Sunday. Dube announced he has become father to a baby boy on the same day when he was bought by four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings for a massive Rs 4 crore at the mega auction being held in Bengaluru.

Dube earlier played for the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals before being released last year. CSK though showed their faith in the allrounder on the second day of the auction by spending big bucks on him.

“Bundle of happiness arrives in our life … blessed with a baby boy," Dube wrote alongside a picture he shared in which his wife Anjum Khan could be seen holding the newborn.

Dube was congratulated by the likes of Mayank Dagar, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Tewatia among others.

Earlier, Dube entered the auction at his base price of Rs 50 lakh with Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Lions indulging in a bidding war that saw the amount zooming to Rs 2 crore.

CSK won the title last season, their fourth overall in a dramatic turnaround. They endured a horrible season in 2020 when they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in their history and nearly avoided the wooden spoon.

CSK broke the bank to buy back Deepak Chahar for a whopping Rs 14 crore and making him the third most expensive Indian buy in the history of IPL auctions. Chahar also became the costliest Indian bowler in the league’s history.

