Two back-to-back defeats at the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup have simply shattered Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-final. But the T20 World Cup journey is not yet over for the Babar Azam-led side. Pakistan can still qualify for the next round but there are certainly multiple ifs and buts.

Pakistan cricket team have three matches left in the Super 12 stage. Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh are their upcoming three opponents. And Pakistan will have to win all three remaining games in order to stay alive in the T20 World Cup. However, three victories will merely not be enough for them. Pakistan will have to win their remaining matches by a big margin to remain in the hunt for a much-coveted semi-final berth.

Moreover, Pakistan will need a big favour from arch-rivals India to advance to the last-four stage. South Africa’s defeat at the hands of Rohit Sharma’s men will make Pakistan’s qualification a lot easier. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have three matches left in the Super 12 round and Pakistan will desperately want the Craig Ervine-led side to concede at least two defeats.

At the same time, Pakistan will be hoping for Bangladesh to lose one more game in the Super 12 round.

In their next T20 World Cup fixture, Pakistan will be up against the Netherlands. The match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played on October 30 at the Perth Stadium. Pakistan, in their penultimate Super 12 encounter, will take on the Proteas at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The South Africa-Pakistan clash is slated to take place on November 3. And in their final Group 2 match, Pakistan will face Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on November 6.

In their opening match of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan had to suffer a heart-breaking four-wicket defeat against eternal rivals India. Batting first, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 159. Virat Kohli played a phenomenal knock of unbeaten 82 as India successfully reached the target on the very final delivery of the match.

The scene did not change much in the next game either as Pakistan once again endured a loss against Zimbabwe. Pakistan failed to chase a target of 131 and suffered a one-run defeat against Zimbabwe.

