The CSA T20 Challenge is well and truly underway and match number 17 of the tournament will pit the DP Lions against the Dolphins. On Wednesday, the two sides will be locking horns to secure a much-needed win in their campaign. The match will take place in the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom.

The Dolphins haven’t really had the best of starts losing their first two matches of the tournament. However, a solid 30-run win against North West Dragons will give them a much-needed boost. Prenelan Subrayen and his men will be looking to keep the momentum going by racking up wins in their belt.

The DP Lions were on fire against the Warriors winning the encounter by 7 wickets. However, that was their only win in the tournament so far. With just four points in their tally, the Lions are placed at the fifth position in the league. If they want to compete for a spot in the knockouts, their batting must be more consistent. Skipper Malusi Siboto will look to lead his side to another win on Wednesday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s CSA T20 Challenge match between DP Lions and Dolphins; here is all you need to know:

What date will the CSA T20 Challenge match between DP Lions and Dolphins be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between DP Lions and Dolphins will be played on October 26.

Where will the CSA T20 Challenge match DP Lions vs Dolphin Women be played?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between DP Lions and Dolphins will be held at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom.

What time will the CSA T20 Challenge match DP Lions vs Dolphin begin?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between DP Lions and Dolphins will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast DP Lions vs Dolphin CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between DP Lions and Dolphins will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of DP Lions vs Dolphin CSA T20 Challenge match?

The CSA T20 Challenge match between DP Lions and Dolphins will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DP Lions vs Dolphin Possible Starting XI:

DP Lions Predicted Starting Line-up: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dominic Hendricks, Connor Esterhuizen, Cameron Delport, Tetelo Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Codi Yusuf, Muhammad Manack, Malusi Siboto (c), Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako

Dolphins Predicted Starting Line-up: Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen(wk), JJ Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Andile Simelane, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen(c), Ottniel Baartman, Thando Ntini

