'Dreams do Come True': Dinesh Karthik Elated After Getting Picked in India's Squad For T20 World Cup

The All India Selection Committee announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik got a place in the squad as he shared a four-word tweet to express his feelings on Monday. Interestingly, Karthik and Rohit Sharma are the only players from the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad who will travel to Australia for this year’s mega ICC event.

Karthik returned to the Indian T20I set-up after an impressive show in IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He performed well in the limited opportunities he got in the Indian colours after making a comeback.

Karthik took to Twitter and wrote, “Dreams do come true".

He returned to the Indian colours for South Africa T20Is in June after almost three years after he displayed imperious form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33.

He was the standout performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season and played a crucial role in their journey to the playoffs. Karthik was part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad but he has been in and out of the team after that. However, the veteran gloveman has expressed his desire to get his hands on 2022 T20 WC trophy.

Meanwhile, India’s squad for the World Cup in Australia is largely along expected lines and have only few changes from the fifteen, who took part in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who missed the multi-nation tournament in the UAE due to respective injuries, return for the marquee event will bolster the team’s fast bowling ranks. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the other two pacers in the squad, along with the all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

