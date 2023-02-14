'Dreamt of Playing in WPL': Dannielle Wyatt Shares 'Heartbroken' Tweet After Going Unsold in WPL Auction

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction concluded in Mumbai on Monday with all five franchises going hammer and tongs as 87 players were purchased ahead of the inaugural season.

A total of 59.5 crores were spent in the WPL auction with India’s Smriti Mandhana breaking the record books after she became the most expensive player bought in the auction going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore.

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner joined Gujarat Giants for a staggering INR 3.2 crore, while England’s Natalie Sciver also became the joint-second most expensive recruit after landing an INR 3.2 crore move to Mumbai Indians.

While there were many players who realized their dream after getting picked in the WPL auction, some players were not so fortunate, as they went unsold, and there were some big names who didn’t get any takers.

England opener Dannielle Wyatt was one such name who went unsold in the WPL auction much to the surprise of cricket fans around the globe. Wyatt herself was shocked after not getting picked in the auction, revealing that she was indeed ‘heartbroken’.

The 31-year-old has bags of experience, playing in 140 T20I matches, and has amassed a tally of 2276 runs with an average of 21.27 and a strike rate of 124.50.

However, each WPL franchise was only allowed to pick six overseas players, thus many big names went unsold in the auction, like Alana King, Laura Wolvaardt and Wyatt herself.

Taking to Twitter after the conclusion of WPL Auction, the English cricketer revealed that she desperately wanted to be a part of WPL, and that ‘India is a wonderful place’ to play cricket.

“Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken," wrote Wyatt. She further added, “Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket."

Despite being ranked at number 16 in ICC’s ranking, Wyatt failed to land a bid at the WPL, but she will be hoping to help England win the ongoing T20 World Cup 2023, in South Africa.

