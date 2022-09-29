'Dressing Room Ka Mahaul....': Ravi Bishnoi Reflects On India's Loss to Pakistan In Asia Cup Super Fours

India’s Asia Cup campaign got derailed after they lost to Pakistan in the Super Fours clash. Although, Rohit Sharma and his men beat their arch-rivals in the opening game, they had to face a heart-breaking loss a week later. And it showed in the next game against Sri Lanka as well who knocked India out of the tournament.

Meanwhile Ravi Bishnoi, who played the second match against Pakistan, did play his part as he picked up the crucial wicket of Babar Azam. However, that was just not enough. Reflecting on that special dismissal, he revealed his game plan to the likes of Babar and Rizwan.

“Taking Babar’s wicket was very big thing because he has been the number one batter for a long long time. He is technically very sound. I liked his wicket. I has just one thing in mind: bowl them stumps to stumps and not give them any room," he told Sports Tak in an exclusive.

He then reflected on the dressing room environment as India had defeated Pakistan the week earlier. He said there was no negative vibes from the dressing room.

“Dressing room ka dono matcho ke baad same mahaul tha(The dressing room atmosphere was the same). It doesn’t matter that much. You learn from every loss and we learn a lot from that loss."

He was subsequently dropped for the next match against Sri Lanka as they had a number of left handers, and team management gave chance to Ravichandran Ashwin in his place.

“No, it was team’s decision and I was also mentally prepared that if they play more left handers then they will bring an off spinner in the eleven, I was on for it. This is a team sport, I as an individual can’t do anything," said the 22-year-old.

Bihsnoi will be traveling to Australia for the T20 World Cup as traveling reserve. What if he gets drafted in the team and plays a match, What would be his game plan since wickets in Australia doesn’t aid turn.

“If the wicket isn’t helping you then the boundaries are in your favour. Australia has the biggest boundaries. If someone want to hit you, he will have to back yourself as the grounds are big. If they mistime you, they will get hit. So you need to give your best and then leave it to fate."

The Rajasthan cricketer signed off by saying that Chahal was more deserving that he was as far as the T20 World Cup squad was concerned.

“Team’s decision is first and foremost and even if we speak about Yuzi bhai, then he is bowling really good. He bowled so well in IPL."

