Drew McIntyre Wishes Rishabh Pant a Quick Recovery Following Cricketer's Crash

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre wished Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after the batsman was involved in a horrendous automobile car on the 30th of December.

The 37-year-old wrestler from the Scottish town of Ayr in the United Kingdom posted a tweet that read “Horrible news to wake up to regarding Rishabh Pant. Hoping for a successful and quick recovery!"

Rishabh Pant was involved in a nasty car crash while driving to Roorkee from Delhi. The big-hitting left-hander’s car was reported to have hit the divider on the road and his car subsequently caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant admitted to having dozed off for a while and thus losing control of the vehicle.

It was further reported that a driver and other staff of a Haryana Roadways bus passing by helped him get out of the burning car. The vehicle was completely charred in the aftermath of the accident.

Thankfully, the wicketkeeper-batsman survived the wreck and was taken to the Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre, where he was treated for impact injuries before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

BCCI said that the 25-year-old has been inflicted with two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee as a result of the incident and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe. He also suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Recently, Pant was announced as an ambassador for his home state of Uttarakhand and the CM of the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer.

BCCI ensured that they would extend every bit of support required for the cricketer during this difficult time.

Pant was supposed to be involved in a strength and conditioning camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before the Border-Gavaskar series in India.

