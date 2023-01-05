'Dropping Yuzvendra Chahal Would be...': Ex-Opener's Massive Prediction After Leg-spinner's Poor Show in Mumbai

India won the opening T20I against Sri Lanka by 2 runs to go 1-0 up in the 3-match series but it wasn’t a pleasant outing from Yuzvendra Chahal. While the pacers ran through the Lankan batting order, the spinners were the least effective. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel leaked runs at an economy of more than 10 runs per over and failed to pick a single wicket. Chahal had the worst outing at the Wankhede on Tuesday, being the most expensive among all. He was beaten for 26 runs in 2 overs and got no wickets to his credit.

The leg-spinner struggled to find his rhythm amid heavy dew. However, former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes that one off day won’t affect Chahal’s place in the playing XI when the team takes on the visitors in the 2nd T20I in Pune.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | IND vs SL: Sanju Samson Ruled Out of Remainder of T20I series, Vidarbha’s Jitesh Sharma Added to Squad

Speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer said, “Dropping Yuzvendra Chahal for Washington Sundar would be a huge call since I believe there should be a wrist spinner in the playing XI."

“Even though Sundar provides balance to the side because of his batting as well as his powerplay bowling, I don’t think that a bowler like Chahal, who has delivered time and again, will be dropped after one bad outing. I think it is too early to consider making that change," he added.

Speaking of Arshdeep Singh, who wasn’t available for selection on Tuesday, Jaffer said if the left-arm could return into the mix and replace Harshal Patel.

“If Arshdeep is available, then I think he will be back in the playing XI. Maybe he will get a chance in place of Harshal Patel. The first T20I was not a good one for Harshal Patel. But apart from that, I do not see any other changes to the playing XI," Jaffer further said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Wednesday confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. He has been replaced by Vidarbha’s Jitesh Sharma.

ALSO READ | BCCI to Shift Rishabh Pant to Mumbai Hospital in an Air Ambulance For Further Treatment

Advertisement

“Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the remainder of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the 1st T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai," read the BCCI official statement.

“He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation," it added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here