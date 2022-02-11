>DRX vs SVH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Dreux and Svanholm: The third Eliminator match of the ongoing European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 will see the Dreux team facing off against Svanholm at the Cartama Oval, on Friday, February 11. This is will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, Svanholm beat Dreux by nine wickets in the previous encounter.

Both Group A sides won three games each in the league stages with six points to their name but DRX-team ended up a spot above at third due to better net-run-rate (3.473), while SVH finished off at the fourth spot on the points table.

The DRX vs SVH match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST and fans can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>DRX vs SVH Group A Eliminator 3 Telecast

The DRX vs SVH match will not be telecast in India.

>DRX vs SVH Group A Eliminator 3 Live Streaming

The Dreux vs Svanholm game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>DRX vs SVH Group A Eliminator 3 Match Details

The Dreux vs Svanholm contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday, February 11. The game will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

>DRX vs SVH Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Kamran Ahmadzai

>Vice-Captain: Saud Munir

>Suggested Playing XI for DRX vs SVH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Musa Shaheen

>Batters: Ahmad Nabi, Hamid Mazhar Shah, Saud Munir, Hamza Niaz

>All-rounders: Tabish Bhatti, Kamran Ahmadzai, Zeshan Khan

>Bowlers: Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmad, Afridi Yaseen

>DRX vs SVH Probable XIs

>Dreux: Ahmad Nabi, Hamza Niaz, Mohammad Nisar, Tabish Bhatti (C), Mohammad Chowdhury, Kamran Ahmadzai, Wahid Abdul, Alexandre Harkouk, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir (WK), Mohammad Wahab-Khan

>Svanholm: Musa Mahmood, Hamid Shah (C), Zishan Shah, Saud Munir, Wahab Hashmi (WK), Moeez Raza, Abdullah Mahmood, Zeeshan Khan, Asad Shah, Atta Ullah, Toqeer Ahmad

