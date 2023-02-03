Durban Super Giants will host Sunrisers Eastern Cape for an intriguing fixture of the SA20 on Friday, February 3. Durban Super Giants have not played well in this tournament. Quinton de Kock-led Durban Super Giants have failed to click in clutch situations. As a result, their chances for qualification in playoffs are very low.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have emerged as the team to beat in SA20. They have almost secured their passage to the playoffs and will be the favourites on Friday.

How Durban Super Giants handle the likes of Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs might determine the result of this match. Durban Super Giants will have to be at the top of their game and play like a unit if they are to compete against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Ahead of the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, here is all you need to know:

When will the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape be played?

The SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played on February 3.

Where will the SA20 match Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape be played?

The SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be played at the Kingsmead, Durban.

What time will the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape begin?

The SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will begin at 9:00 pm IST on February 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

The SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape?

The SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: JJ Smuts

Suggested Playing XI for Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: James Fuller, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Brydon Carse

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalen Subrayen, Reece Topley, Keemo Paul

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Sarel Erwee, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Hermann, James Fuller, JJ Smuts, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse

