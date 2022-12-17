DUB vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs December 17, 2 PM IST Emirates D20 2022

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Dubai will take on Abu Dhabi in their next match of the Emirates D20 tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Abu Dhabi are currently second in the Emirates D20 tournament after playing three matches this season.

They managed to conjure up a convincing 8-wicket victory over Anjam in their season opener. That was followed by a nine-wicket loss to Fujairah in the second game. In their last encounter, they returned to winning ways against the Emirates Blue.

Dubai lost their opening two fixtures of this edition of the Emirates D20 league but picked up a crucial victory against Fujairah in their last fixture. They are currently placed fourth on the table after two losses and one victory from their three games so far.

Ahead of the match between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, here is everything you need to know:

DUB vs ABD Telecast

The DUB vs ABD match will not be telecast on TV.

DUB vs ABD Live Streaming

This match can be streamed on the FanCode app.

DUB vs ABD Match Details

The DUB vs ABD match will be played at the Dubai International cricket stadium, December 17, at 2 pm IST.

DUB vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Kamran Atta

Vice-Captain: Shahid Nawaz

Suggested Playing XI for DUB vs ABD Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Safeer Tariq

Batters: Attah Ur Rahim, Taimoor Ali, Rameez Shahzad

All-rounders: Shahid Nawaz, Aryan Lakra, Ali Abid

Bowlers: Ahmed Shafiq, Mohammad Zubair, Mubeen Ali

Dubai vs Abu Dhabi Probable XIs

Dubai Predicted Line-up: Adnaan Khan, Safeer Tariq, Punya Mehra, Rameez Shahzad, Taimoor Ali, Ronak Panoli, Aryan Lakra, Shahid Nawaz, Ahmed Shafiq, Mubeen Ali, Saad Abdullah

Abu Dhabi Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Kamran Atta, Attah Ur rahim, Osama Hassan, Ethan Dsouza, Ali Abid, Mazhar Bashir, PA Riyaz, Ghulam Murtaza, Mohammad Zubair, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Rohid

