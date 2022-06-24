DUB VS AJM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Emirates D20 2022, Dubai vs Ajman, June 24, ICC Academy, 4:30 PM IST

DUB VS AJM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s DUB VS AJM Emirates D20 2022 match 24 between Dubai vs Ajman: Dubai will face Ajman in the Emirates D20 league on Friday, June 24 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The live-action of the match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Ajman has been riding high on confidence after winning four out of their previous five fixtures. They registered an impressive victory against Sharjah by 67 runs in the last match. Captain Yasir Kalim has been in scintillating form with the bat and will hope to continue his purple patch. Experienced players like Sandeep Singh and Hameed Khan have also contributed significantly to the team’s recent success.

Dubai tasted defeat in their last match against Fujairah by 64 runs. The Fujairah openers smashed the Dubai bowlers all around the park as they posted 216 runs on the board. In reply, Dubai’s batting collapsed and were restricted to 152/9 in their 20 overs. Dubai will expect better performances from senior players like Rameez Shehzad, Shrey Sethi, and captain Ronak Panoly.

Ahead of the match between Dubai vs Ajman; here is everything you need to know:

DUB VS AJM Telecast

The match between Fujairah and Dubai will not be telecast in India.

DUB VS AJM Live Streaming

The match between Fujairah and Dubai will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DUB VS AJM Match Details

The DUB VS AJM match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday, June 24, at 4:30 pm IST.

DUB VS AJM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yasir Kaleem

Vice-Captain: Nasir Aziz

Suggested Playing XI for DUB VS AJM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Puniya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Rameez Shahzad

All-rounders: Nasir Aziz, Sagar Kalyan, Shival Bawa, Ayman Ahamed

Bowlers: Harsh Bobade, Nav Pabreja, Sultan Ahmad

Dubai vs Ajman Possible XIs

Ajman Predicted Line-up: Yasir Kaleem (c), Adnan Ul Mulk Nawab, Dawood Ejaz, Hameed Khan-I, Sandeep Singh, Ansh Tandon, Nasir Aziz, Sagar Kalyan, Muhammad Hafeez, Sultan Ahmad, Nav Pabreja

Dubai Starting Line-up: Adnaan Khan, Ronak Panoly (c), Puniya Mehra, Ammar Badami, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Ahaan Fernandes, Shival Bawa, Ayman Ahamed, Harsh Bobade, Soorya Sathish

