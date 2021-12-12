Dubai vs Emirates Blues Dream11, DUB vs EMB Dream11 Latest Update, DUB vs EMB Dream11 Win, DUB vs EMB Dream11 App, DUB vs EMB Dream11 2021, DUB vs EMB Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, DUB vs EMB Dream11 Live Streaming

DUB vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Dubai and Emirates Blues:

In the 19th match of the Emirates D 10 2021, Dubai will cross swords with Emirates Blues at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST on December 12, Sunday. Both the teams will be desperate for victory as they need to get back on track in the tournament.

Dubai showed a good performance in the early stage of the tournament. However, the franchise has now lost the plot and is struggling to rise up in the standings. Dubai has won just two out of their five league matches. The team endured a big loss in their last game against Fujairah by 65 runs.

Emirates Blues are also experiencing the same fate as Dubai in the T10 Championship. Blues won their first two games to name themselves as the favorites in the league. However, two back-to-back losses have pushed the team on backfoot and they need to win the Sunday match to uplift their spirits.

Ahead of the match between Dubai and Emirates Blues; here is everything you need to know:

>DUB vs EMB Telecast

>The DUB vs EMB match will not be telecasted in India.

>DUB vs EMB Live Streaming

>The Dubai vs Emirates Blues fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>DUB vs EMB Match Details

>The DUB vs EMB match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 03:30 PM IST on December 12, Sunday.

>DUB vs EMB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- CP Rizwan

>Vice-Captain- Matiullah

>Suggested Playing XI for DUB vs EMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Bilal Cheema, Muhammad Boota

>Batters: Ahaan Fernandes, CP Rizwan, Syed-Haider Shah

>All-rounders: Sanchit Sharma, Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza

>Bowlers: Matiullah, Mohammad Farazuddin, Harshit Seth

>DUB vs EMB Probable XIs:

>Dubai: Ehtesham Siddiq, Muhammad Ismail, Bilal Cheema, Ahaan Fernandes, Syed-Haider Shah, Lovepreet Singh, Farooq Mohammad, Ameer Hamza, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Harshit Seth, Ankur Sangwan

>Emirates Blues: Muhammad Boota, Ateeq Ur Rehman, CP Rizwan, Rahul Bhatia, Aryan Lakra, Sanchit Sharma, Vishnu Sukumaran, Ansh Tandon, Mohammad Farazuddin, Matiullah, Sabir Rao

