>DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Emirates D10 2021 match between Dubai and Fujairah: Dubai will square off against Fujairah in the 29th match of the Emirates D10 2021. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 8:30 pm IST on December 14, Tuesday. The match doesn’t hold much significance as both Dubai and Fujairah have already qualified for the playoffs.

Fujairah have done a splendid job in the league stage so far. The team has done everything right and is proudly sitting at the top of the table. Fujairah have won all their nine league matches and will be hoping to cap off the group games with another victory.

Dubai too have performed decently in the league. They have won four league matches while losing as many games. Though the team has already qualified for the semi-final, they will aspire to win the Tuesday match to gain some confidence and momentum.

Ahead of the match between Dubai and Fujairah; here is everything you need to know:

>DUB vs FUJ Telecast

The DUB vs FUJ match will not be telecast in India.

>DUB vs FUJ Live Streaming

The Dubai vs Fujairah fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

>DUB vs FUJ Match Details

The DUB vs FUJ match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah at 8:30 pm IST on December 14, Tuesday.

>DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Usman Khan

>Vice-Captain: Omer Farooq

>Suggested Playing XI for DUB vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

>Batters: Usman Khan, Ahaan Fernandes, Asif Khan

>Allrounders: Waseem Muhammad, Omer Farooq, Ameer Hamza, Farooq Mohammad

>Bowlers: Harshit Seth, Mujahid Amin, Ankur Sangwan

>DUB vs FUJ Probable XIs

>Dubai: Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ameer Hamza, Syed Haider Shah, Ahaan Fernandes, Harshit Seth, Farooq Mohammad, Taimoor Ali, Furqan Khalil (wk),Bilal Cheema (c), Ankur Sangwan

>Fujairah: Usman Khan, Asif Khan, Waseem Muhammad (c), Mujahid Amin, Omer Farooq, Raja Akifullah Khan, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Ali Khan, Zahid Ali, Maroof Merchant, Zeeshan Abid

