Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Live Streaming And Dream11 Prediction: Check out Live Streaming details and Fantasy Cricket Tips for Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, ILT20, February 5

Dubai Capitals will battle it out against MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on February 5, Sunday. Emirates have had a decent campaign as they sit third in the International T20 League table after nine games, winning five and losing three. They managed to record a clinical 18-run victory against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last outing. Keiron Pollard put up another exhilarating performance scoring 43 runs in just 17 deliveries at a strike rate of 252.94, earning him another player of the match award.

The Capitals are languishing in second last place at the moment with three defeats and five losses from nine games. The Dubai-based club started their campaign with a bang after recording a stellar 73-run victory against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their tournament opener. Since then, periods of inconsistency and a lack of results have plummeted them towards the latter half of the table.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates be played?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will be played on February 5.

Where will the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates be played?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates begin?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 5.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will be telecast on the Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates?

The ILT20 match between Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will be streamed live on the Zee5 website and app.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rovman Powell

Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Suggested Playing XI for Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Robin Uthappa

Batters: Rovman Powell, Muhammed Waseem, Andre Fletcher,

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adam Zampa

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Predicted Playing XI:

Dubai Capitals probable playing XI: Robin Uthappa, George Munsey, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Rovman Powell, Yusuf Pathan, Chamika Karunaratne, Adam Zampa, Fred Klaassen, Hazrat Luqman, Akif Raja

MI Emirates probable playing XI: Muhammed Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Lorcan Tucker, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zahoor Khan

