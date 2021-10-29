>Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Pitch Report: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 24: Afghanistan (AFG) will lock horns with Pakistan (PAK) in a Group 2, Super 12 encounter in International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup on Friday, October 29, at Dubai International Stadium. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team has been the team to beat in Group 2 of the World Cup. They are coming into this game after winning their previous two matches against India and New Zealand. On the other hand, Afghanistan started their tournament against Scotland with a thumping 130-run victory.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan squads have some of the best bowlers in their squad in Rashid Khan and Shaheen Afridi, so, one can expect a mouth-watering contest in the high-scoring ground of Dubai.

>Dubai, pitch report:

So far, Dubai pitches have supported batters and are expected to do the same in today’s match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Bowling at Dubai ground becomes extremely hard for the team’s defending the total in the evening games due to the dew factor. Pacers would be able to extract some supports in the first half of the match. However, the second half will be dominated by spinners as the pitch will get slow. After winning the toss, a team should opt to field first, as setting a target on this venue have proven to be a difficult task by teams.

>Dubai International Cricket Stadium T20I records:

Overall T20I matched played at this venue: 65

Total matches won by teams batting first: 34

Total matches won by teams chasing: 30

Matches Tied at this venue: 1

The highest total scored at this venue: 211/3 (By Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in 2013)

The lowest total scored at this venue: 55/10 (By West Indies vs England in 2021)

Most runs scored by an individual at this venue: 84 (Kusal Perera) vs Pakistan in 2013

Best bowling figures in Dubai: 5/14 (By Imad Wasim vs West Indies in 2016)

Average 1st innings score in Dubai: 144

