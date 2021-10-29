Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, pitch report, stadium records: England vs Australia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 26

Arch rivals England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) will meet each other in a Group 1, Super 12 encounter of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday, October 30. The 26th match of the marquee tournament will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai and is scheduled to kick off at 07:30 PM IST. The upcoming match between the old foes will be their first in the T20 World Cup since the finals of the 2010 edition. England defeated Australia by seven wickets to win their maiden T20 World Cup crown.

However, with the two teams having won both matches heading into Sunday, there’s lot at stake as the winner of this fixture will get a huge boost in terms of qualifying for the semi-finals. So far, both sides have won their opening two games in an emphatic manner. The Eoin Morgan-led side started their campaign by upsetting reigning champions West Indies before hammering Bangladesh in their next game. Meanwhile, the Australian team led by Aaron Finch pipped South Africa in their tournament opener before sweeping aside Sri Lanka team in the following game.

>Dubai, pitch report:

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on. The wicket also offers help for both the pacers and spinners, they should get some movement available with the new ball, which will keep the batters on their toes. However, the batters do enjoy the hard new ball skidding on, making for a good contest in the middle overs. As the game progresses, the spinners get the most off the surface given the turn on offer. Playing sides usually elect to bowl first as the dew plays a crucial part in the second half of the match.

>Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai records (T20):

Total matches played: 66

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won bowling second: 31

Matches Tied: 1

Average 1st innings score: 143

Average 2nd Inns score: 122

Highest total: 211/3 (20 overs) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total: 55/10 (14.2 overs) by WI vs ENG

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 overs) by AFG vs UAE

Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 overs) by OMN vs HK

