Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Pitch Report, Stadium Records: England vs West Indies, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match 14

Reigning champions West Indies might have lost both of their warm-up matches, but they will look to start their title defense with a win against England on Saturday. Notably, Saturday’s doubleheader will also mark the beginning of the Super-12 round of the mega T20 event. The match between defending and former champions will be hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the game will start at 07:30 pm (IST). Both the team’s head into the T20 World Cup on the back of some reasonable outings and will be desperate for a positive start in this match. The Caribbean team won six out of their 10 T20Is against Australia and South Africa.

The English, on the other hand, are coming into the mega event after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0 and Pakistan at home (2-1) against Pakistan in their most recent tour and will aim to build on it.

>Dubai Pitch Report:

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on, with 170 being a good total at the venue. Even though there isn’t much turn available off the surface, the pacers will get some extra bounce and movement early on. Whereas the spinners will look to make use of the skewed dimensions of the ground and the batters will have to endure their time in the middle. Just like other pitches in the Middle East, the surface at Dubai tends to get slower as the match progresses and the teams winning the toss prefer to bowl first.

>Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai records (T20):

>Total matches played: 61

>Matches won batting first: 34

>Matches won bowling second: 26

>Average 1st Innings score: 144

>Average 2nd Innings score: 122

>Highest total: 211/6 (20 Ov) by IRE vs SCO

>Lowest total: 71/10 (13.2 Ov) by IRE vs AFG

>Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by AFG vs NAM

>Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 Ov) by OMN vs HK

