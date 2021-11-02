Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, pitch report: New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 32

Match number 32 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is expected to be a one-sided affair but the unpredictability of the format might surprise mighty New Zealand. Coming off two disappointing losses to Afghanistan and Namibia, there might however be no surprises, and New Zealand may just comfortably win this but then if it goes the other way around, Scotland will stage history.

New Zealand will try to win this game with a big margin to ensure that their Net Run Rate is better than the other contenders by the end of the Super 12 stage. This will give them some cushion if they lose any of their remaining three games. Pakistan will almost definitely play the semis after defeating all the other top teams in their group in India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

The second stop is still in contention and New Zealand will attempt to seal that spot with a big win against Scotland on Wednesday.

>Dubai International Stadium, pitch report:

The Dubai pitch is expected to aid the bowlers in today’s match going by its recent history. Scoring runs at this pitch in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has been difficult for the batters. The team batting second has a higher probability of winning this game with the conditions favouring that unit in this event.

>Here are a few interesting T20I stats from Dubai International Stadium:

T20 matches played at this venue: 68

Matches won by the team batting first at this venue: 33

Match won by the team batting second at the Dubai Stadium: 34

Average first innings score at Dubai stadium: 142

Average second innings score in Dubai: 124

Highest total recorded in this stadium: 211/3 (20 Ov) by Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Lowest total recorded in this stadium: 55/10 (14.2 Ov) by West Indies against England

Highest total chased at the Dubai Stadium: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by Afghanistan versus the UAE

Lowest total defended at this venue: 134/7 (20 Ov) by Oman vs Hong Kong

