South Africa and West Indies will lock horns in Match No.18 of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 26, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. West Indies got off to a shocking start as England bundled them out for 55 and they lost the match with 70 balls left.

Now, they will take on South Africa, an attack that will be led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. South Africa did not bat too well in their opening clash with Australia, but they dragged the contest to the last over as Marcus Stoinis won them the game.

West Indies are a power-packed outfit and they have match-winners in the side, but they need to apply themselves better if they have to tackle South Africa. The experienced players in the squad need to stand up and be counted for the defending champions.

Batting has been a problem for South Africa as well and on sluggish wickets, Temba Bavuma will have to do much better in the powerplay overs. His approach has to be more proactive if South Africa has to boss the first six overs.

>Dubai International Stadium pitch report:

In the IPL, the pitch at Dubai has been batter-friendly and this is expected to be the same in this clash. If dew does come into play, bowling second could be tricky and hence, the captain winning the toss needs to make a decision. Pacers might just get some help towards the match's latter half, but the onus to control the pace of the game in the middle overs will lie with the spinners.

>Dubai International Stadium, Dubai records (T20):

Total matches played: 62

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won bowling second: 27

Average 1st Inns score: 144

Average 2nd Inns score: 122

Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total: 71/10 (19 Ov) by KEN vs IRE

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by AFG vs UAE

Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 Ov) by OMAN vs HK

