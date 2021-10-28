Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, pitch report, stadium records: Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 22

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in match 22 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, October 28. They come into this game after winning their last fixture against South Africa. On a sluggish pitch in Abu Dhabi, Australia contained South Africa and then they stumbled to a win. While the bowlers were brilliant, there were some problems with Australia’s batting and this needs to change in the upcoming match against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were instrumental in their chase against Bangladesh and their chase in Sharjah should give them a lot of confidence when they take on Australia.

Josh Hazlewood along with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were superb with the ball against South Africa and they will have to put on a similar show tonight.

For Sri Lanka, the young batting order that includes Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando hold the key and they are expected to hold a lot of importance in this match against Australia.

Dubai International Stadium pitch report:

In the IPL, and in the first few games in Dubai, the pitch has been batter-friendly and this is expected to be the same in this clash between Australia vs Sri Lanka. Dew will play a part in the second and hence, the captain winning the toss might elect to bowl first. Pacers might also get help from the surface, but the onus to control the pace of the game in the middle overs will lie with the spinners.

>Dubai International Stadium, Dubai records (T20):

Total matches played: 64

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won bowling second: 29

Average 1st Inns score: 143

Average 2nd Inns score: 122

Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total: 55/10 (14.2 Ov) by WI vs ENG

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by AFG vs UAE

Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 Ov) by OMAN vs HK

