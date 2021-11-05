>Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, Pitch Report, Stadium Records: India vs Scotland, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 37: India bounced back brilliantly against Afghanistan after losing their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand. This rousing win over Afghanistan opened their account and the margin of victory also bumped their NRR into positive territory.

India were asked to bat first and the Indian openers were absolutely ruthless. Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) put together a 140-run opening stand and then Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant applied the finishing touch to take India’s first innings total to 210/2.

Afghanistan, in response, never got going in the chase and lost wickets in the powerplay. Ravichandran Ashwin, who was featuring in his first white-ball game for India since 2017, was superb and accounted for Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran to reduce the Afghans to 69/5 in the 12th over.

Scotland, on the other hand, have not been at their best in the Super 12 stage and are without a win in this stage. However, they pushed New Zealand in their last match, but lost the match by 16 runs.

>Dubai International Stadium pitch report:

As we have seen in previous matches, winning the toss is crucial. The dew factor needs to be looked into while taking a call. Pacers might just get some help towards the match’s latter half, but the onus to control the pace of the game in the middle overs will lie with the spinners.

>Dubai International Stadium, Dubai records (T20):

Total matches played: 69

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won batting second: 34

Average 1st Inns score: 143

Average 2nd Inns score: 124

Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by SL vs PAK

Lowest total: 55/10 (14.2 Ov) by WI vs ENG

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by AFG vs UAE

Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 Ov) by OMAN vs HK

