Pakistan will take on Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final and will be riding on a wave of momentum after a near-perfect tournament so far. They have been brilliant as they have won all their five games in the Super 12 stage.

Australia, on the other hand, have had a mixed competition so far. They were thrashed by England, but barring this result have won the other four matches in the Super 12 stage.

Pakistan will come into this match having a well-balanced and formidable bowling unit at their disposal and can exploit the conditions on offer. They will pose plenty of questions to the Australian batting order.

The story is pretty similar for Australia as their three quicks in Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have all been brilliant for the side and they have been complimented brilliantly by Adam Zampa.

As far as their batting is concerned, the form of Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith has improved as the tournament has progressed and they will now need Glenn Maxwell to fire against Pakistan and take the attack to their spinners in the middle overs.

>Dubai International Stadium pitch report:

In the IPL, the pitch at Dubai has been batter-friendly and this is expected to be the same in this clash between Pakistan vs Australia. If dew does come into play, bowling second could be tricky and hence, the captain winning the toss needs to make a decision. Pacers might just get some help towards the match’s latter half, but the onus to control the pace of the game in the middle overs will lie with the spinners.

>Dubai International Stadium, Dubai records (T20):

>Total matches played: 72

>Matches won batting first: 34

>Matches won bowling first: 37

>Average 1st Inns score: 141

>Average 2nd Inns score: 123

>Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by SL vs PAK

>Lowest total: 55/10 (14.2 Ov) by WI vs ENG

>Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by AFG vs UAE

>Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 Ov) by OMAN vs HK

