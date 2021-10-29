>Dubai Weather Update, Afghanistan vs Pakistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s AFG vs PAK match : An in-form Afghanistan team will play host to Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Friday, October 29. The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan is set to commence at 07:30 pm (IST).

So far, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side has won both their Group games and will look to make it three in a row against Afghanistan. Pakistan won their previous game against New Zealand and before that, they defeated India by ten wickets.

Afghanistan have played just one game thus far in the Group stage. In their campaign opener, the Mohammed Nabi-led outfit outclassed Afghanistan by 130 runs and will look to build on the massive win.

In ICC T20 team rankings, Pakistan are placed at the third spot, behind England and India, with 264 ratings. On the other hand, Afghanistan are occupying the seventh spot with 236 ratings.

Going by their latest form and ICC T20I rankings, Pakistan are the favourite to win this game. However, the Afghan team have enough firepower in the rank to overwhelm Pakistan.

>Weather report for Afghanistan vs Pakistan match:

There are ten per cent chances of no rain interruption for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The overall weather on Friday during AFG vs PAK match is also expected to be pleasant. The temperature is expected to hover around 23 to 34 degrees. The humidity is expected to be around 44 per cent and the wind speed will be 19 km/h.

>Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) probable playing XIs:

>Afghanistan Possible Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

>Pakistan Possible Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

