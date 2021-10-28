Dubai Weather Update, Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s AUS vs SL match

Australia will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their upcoming T20 World Cup fixture on Thursday, October 28. Australia won their first game against South Africa by five wickets in Group 1. Sri Lanka too come into this match after beating Bangladesh. SL have been in fine form this tournament and entered the Super 12 after having topped their Group in the qualifiers.

The pitch at Dubai has offered assistance to both the batters and bowlers in the games that have been played on it in the tournament so far. However, the teams that have chased have won all the three matches at this venue – a trend that will be kept in mind at the toss.

Australia, on the other hand, won their match against South Africa but they will need a better show from their top order. David Warner has been struggling for form while Aaron Finch was dismissed for a duck against South Africa. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins will be leading the charge with the ball and Adam Zampa will be challenging in these conditions with his leg spin.

Sri Lanka will come into this match with quality spinners at their disposal and the availability of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga could pose a challenge to the Aussie batters.

Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, will be hoping his young batters in Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando will continue to make handy contributions at the top of the order.

>Weather report

There is no chance of any rain in any match as there is no forecast of any rain. The overall weather of Dubai could well be dry, with winds around 16 kmph blowing during the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees. As far as the humidity is concerned, it will be around 55 percent.

>Australia (AUS) vs Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XIs:

>Australia Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

>Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

