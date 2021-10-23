Dubai Weather Update, England vs West Indies, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for Today’s ENG vs WI Match 14

Big guns will be in action on the opening day of the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday, October 23. The second match of the day will see Kieron Pollard’s West Indies lock horns with Eoin Morgan’s England at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai at 07:30 PM IST.

Technically, England are overwhelming favourites to win this encounter. However, their dismal record against the defending champions especially in the marquee tournament is quite bad. The English team have lost all five of their matches against the West Indies in the T20 World Cups thus far and they will be looking to change the script in this match. However, have improved in leaps and bounds in white-ball formats, as they got better of Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the last two T20I series. Heading into the 2021 T20 World Cup, England lost to India in the first warm-up game, but emerged victorious against New Zealand in the second.

In contrast, West Indies slumped to defeats against Pakistan and Afghanistan in the warm-up games. The defending champions have won four of their last 10 T20I matches, three of those games ended as no result. However, they have gained exceptional form and are looking like a dominant force once again under the captaincy of Pollard.

>Weather report

The overall weather of Dubai is also expected to peak around 34 degrees Celsius in the afternoon in Dubai before dropping to 30 degrees Celsius as evening sets it. And as the match between England and West Indies is an evening affair, the humidity will be around 54 per cent and the wind speed 19 km/h. Fans can enjoy an uninterrupted game as there is no probability of rain.

>England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

England Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Mark Wood

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle/Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy

